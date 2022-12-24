This 2016 file photo shows the exterior of Orange County Jail in Santa Ana, Calif. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

An inmate in Orange County has died two days after being booked into jail.

Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, was booked into the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana on Wednesday for violating a domestic violence restraining order, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

On Friday, Whiting was taken to the Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, where he died at about 4:30 p.m.

A cause of death has not been determined, and a toxicology test and autopsy will be performed.

No further information was available.