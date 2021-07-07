Orange County is getting a streetcar after decades of fighting

Tracks are under construction in Santa Ana for a light-rail system, dubbed the OC Streetcar, that is scheduled to be completed by 2023.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

As metropolitan areas around California were building urban rail systems over the last few decades, one was a notable holdout: Orange County.

San Jose, Sacramento, San Diego and even the North Bay constructed rail lines, adding to bigger systems in the Bay Area and Los Angeles County. But Orange County stuck by the car, constructing an extensive network of toll roads through the booming east and south county areas. Proposals for urban rail systems came and went, failing to generate much support and demonized by critics as a waste of taxpayer money.

But with traffic worsening and rail gaining traction — particularly among young people — the county is finally about to take a ride, albeit a short one.

The OC Streetcar system, a $423-million project slated for completion in 2023, will comprise only six light-rail vehicles and will cover a bit more than four miles, linking the Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center to strip-mall-lined streets near Little Saigon.

(Orange County Transportation Authority)