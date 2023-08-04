An Orange County Superior Court judge is in custody Friday after his wife was fatally shot in his Anaheim Hills home, according to reports.

The shooting in the 8500 block of East Canyon Vista Drive was reported shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in or around the residence, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Jon McClintock said.

Police investigate a fatal shooting that occurred in Anaheim Hills on Aug. 3, 2023. (KTLA)

Arriving officers located one deceased victim and arrested one suspect, but McClintock did not release any details to KTLA about the shooter or victim.

“We’re not disclosing any information about the victim or suspect at this point,” McClintock said.

Property records indicate the home belongs to Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeff Ferguson.

The Los Angeles Times and Orange County Register both reported that Ferguson was arrested for allegedly shooting his wife.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified told KTLA the judge had lived in the home with his wife Sheryl for more than 20 years. The neighbor also said that he saw Ferguson being taken away in handcuffs and police told him that Sheryl was the victim.

McClintock did not confirm any information regarding the identities but commented on crime in the Anaheim Hills area. “Shootings in this area are rare and the crime is very low,” he said.

The 8500 block of East Canyon Vista Drive was shut down throughout the night for the investigation.