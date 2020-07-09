Orange County leaves it up to restaurants to alert customers about coronavirus cases

Restaurants and other businesses in Orange County are not required to tell customers about coronavirus cases among staff.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

At least half a dozen restaurants in Orange County temporarily closed for cleaning after announcing an employee had tested positive for the coronavirus or had come into contact with someone exposed to COVID-19.

The additional closures follow similar plans to deep clean and sanitize spaces after restaurant employees at other locations became infected with COVID-19.

The county, which reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases and three new deaths Tuesday, is one of more than two dozen instructed by the state to temporarily suspend indoor operations at businesses, including restaurants, after a surge in infections.

That list includes Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties. However, unlike the public health departments in those counties, which identify restaurants and businesses with a cluster of three or more coronavirus infections, the Orange County Health Care Agency does not share that information with the public, and officials say they have no immediate plans to do so.

