An Orange County man was arrested after a person was found dead inside their home on Saturday night.

The suspect has been identified as Tyler Shipper, 24, by Irvine Police.

Police received calls from a person who said their friend had not shown up for work.

When the caller knocked on Shipper’s door, he appeared disheveled and wouldn’t let anyone inside, police said. The caller contacted the police after the encounter.

Officers responded to Shipper’s home and found a dead male inside. His identity has not been released.

Authorities say it appears the two men are the only residents living in the home. Shipper did not appear injured and the motive behind the victim’s death is unknown.

The victim’s cause of death remains under investigation, although police say “a knife is suspected of being used in the crime.”

The suspect was arrested on homicide charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Madalyne Siebe at 949-724-7098 or email msiebe@cityofirvine.org.