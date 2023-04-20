A 40-year-old Santa Ana man has been arrested for possession of child pornography, authorities announced Thursday.

The suspect, Rafael Gil-Segura, was identified by a civilian investigator with the Santa Ana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force who learned that the 40-year-old was downloading child sexual abuse material over the internet.

Detectives with Santa Ana PD, along with federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security, executed a search warrant at Gil-Segura’s residence, located in the 1800 block of West Pendelton Avenue, on April 19.

“During the search, several electronic devices were seized and evidence relating to the downloading of child pornography was discovered,” according to a Santa Ana PD news release.

Gil-Segura was arrested and booked into the Santa Ana Detention Facility for possession of child pornography.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Santa Ana PD’s ICAC Task Force at sapdicac@santa-ana.org.