Deep Ketan Vora is seen in a photo released by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office on Nov. 7, 2022.

A Lake Forest man has been charged in connection with a series of rapes and sexual assaults of women he met on a dating site, officials announced Monday.

Deep Ketan Vora, 30, was arrested by Tustin police at LAX on Sunday as he returned from India.

He faces two felony counts of rape by force, one felony count of false imprisonment affected by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, one felony count of attempted kidnapping to commit rape, and three felony counts of sexual penetration by foreign object and force. He was also charged with one count each of forced oral copulation, assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense and sexual battery.

Vora is accused of attacking three women he met on a dating site between September 2021 and September 2022, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

In at least one occasion, Vora allegedly took a victim to a pool and jacuzzi in a Tustin apartment complex where he does not live, authorities said.

In one of the incidents Vora allegedly pinned one woman down and raped her after she tried to leave an Irvine hotel room last September. The woman was able to escape, but Vora allegedly tried to pull her back into the room by her ankle, officials said.

In December 2021, Vora allegedly sexually assaulted another woman at two different locations before leaving her stranded at a restaurant.

Then this September, Vora is accused of sexually assaulting a third woman at the Tustin jacuzzi after arranging on the dating site to meet her.

Vora went by the name “Jay” on the undisclosed dating app.

Authorities ask anyone with additional information about Vora, or who may have been victimized by him, to contact Tustin police Detective Charles Carter at 714- 573-3249 or ccarter@tustinca.org.

Vora is being held in jail on $1 million bail and is set to appear in court on Dec. 2.

He faces more than 137 years in prison to life in prison if he is convicted on all counts.

“Sexual predators do not stop preying on victims until they are stopped,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “Thankfully, the Tustin Police Department helped put a stop to this predator and likely prevented other women from being sexually assaulted.”