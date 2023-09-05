The Fresno County coroner has identified a man who died when his motorcycle crashed into a tree Saturday evening as Robert McGhee, 58, of Santa Ana, KSEE/KGPE reports.

CHP says around 6:50 p.m. officers responded to Kearney Boulevard, just east of Valentine Avenue, for an injury collision.

Investigators say McGhee was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Kearney Blvd. when his bike veered off the south edge of the road and crashed into a palm tree.

McGhee was ejected from his bike and suffered critical injuries, CHP said. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

CHP says McGhee was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.