Family members are mourning after an Orange County mother was killed by a stray bullet fired during an alleged drive-by shooting in Santa Ana on Dec.4.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred.

According to surveillance footage, Mora was walking out of a convenience store when the bullet hit her.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, police responded to a call regarding a woman being shot at the 1400 block of South Cypress Street. Orange County Fire Authority treated Mora at the scene, and she was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

She died on Friday, according to a news release.

The mother of three was meeting up with her husband and one of their children, who was leaving a pizzeria. The family stopped for something to eat before attending mass, according to police. The couple’s youngest son, who is 3 years old, was also there.

According to surveillance footage, a white car pulled up near the plaza and intended to target two juveniles who fled the scene and were not injured.

Police are looking for individuals involved and encourage members of the public to come forward if they know anything regarding the incident.

A GoFundMe account was set up for the family to cover their expenses.

During a press conference, Mora’s husband stated that he saw his wife smile at him while coming out of the store and then immediately heard her scream. That’s when he realized that she was shot.