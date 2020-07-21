Orange County now has the 2nd-most COVID-19 cases in California

Orange County now has the second-most coronavirus infections in California, as the region and state continue to grapple with sharp spikes in the number of confirmed cases.

The cumulative COVID-19 case count in Orange County was 29,986 Tuesday, just ahead of Riverside County’s 29,983. Only Los Angeles County is higher, with nearly 160,000 cases.

Over the last 14 days, Orange County has reported 12,104 additional COVID-19 cases, a figure that trails only that of Los Angeles, according to The Times’ coronavirus tracker. During that same time, Riverside County has confirmed 9,428; San Bernardino County, 8,754; and San Diego County, 7,135.

When accounting for population, however, Orange County has reported fewer overall cases per 100,000 residents than Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, but more than San Diego County.

