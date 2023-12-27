The Orange County Transportation Authority will be offering free bus rides to residents as they ring in the new year.

Passengers who board an O.C. bus from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 won’t have to pay bus fare, a news release said.

The free rides “include all Orange County fixed bus routes, providing a public transit option for those who choose to go out to mark the New Year,” a news release said.

Passengers can also take public transit to reach some of the county’s popular destinations, including Downtown Fullerton, Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm.

Anyone who boards an Orange County bus before the 6 p.m. start time has to pay $2 for bus fare.