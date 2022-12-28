Orange County buses, as shown in this undated photo provided by the Orange County Transportation Authority.

The Orange County Transportation Authority will offer free bus rides for the holiday weekend.

Passengers won’t be charged bus fare beginning Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. until Jan.1 at 2:30 a.m., a news release said.

The free rides include stops near some of Orange County’s popular destinations, including Downtown Fullerton, Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm.

Anyone who boards an Orange County bus before the 6 p.m. start time will be charged for the ride.

More than 162,000 people have used the free bus service to ring in the New Year since the organization first offered it in 2002, a news release said.