Orange County officials confirm 3rd COVID-19 death of a child younger than 5

Orange County health officer Dr. Clayton Chau, shown at a news conference last year, said the county’s third COVID-19 death of a child younger than 5 shows “we must continue to do everything we can to protect our loved ones.”(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Orange County officials confirmed Thursday night that a child under the age of 5 died in December of complications from COVID-19.

The announcement comes as cases are climbing in Orange County and throughout California, driven by the Omicron variant.

“We have lost another precious young life to this terrible virus; it is our third pediatric death in Orange County since the start of the pandemic,” said Dr. Clayton Chau, the county’s health officer. “This is yet another somber reminder that we must continue to do everything we can to protect our loved ones, especially our little ones under 5 years of age who are not able to be vaccinated.”

No COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for use in children younger than 5.

