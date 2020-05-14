Orange County officials expected to unveil reopening guidelines as coronavirus cases surge to nearly 4,000

A demonstrator wearing a “CNN Fake News” T-Shirt protests against the state’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic, on May 1, 2020, in California. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

As coronavirus cases in Orange County continued to surge with 229 new cases reported Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 3,968, officials were expected to unveil guidelines for reopening.

While no new deaths were reported and the fatality count remained at 80, hospitalizations reached 227 Thursday, according to the O.C. Health Care Agency, which reported its highest rate of hospitalizations yet on Wednesday.

The highest number of reported cases in the county were in Santa Anna with 665, Anaheim with 615 and Huntington Beach with 280, county data showed.

Health officials were expected to unveil their proposed roadmap for reopening at a 3 p.m. news conference Thursday. The presented guidelines are then to be submitted to the county’s Board of Supervisors for a vote.

Meanwhile,the Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to reopen parking lots at all county parks over the upcoming weekend, lifting a monthslong closure meant to deter visitors. Restrooms will also reopen at regional and wilderness parks in the county starting Saturday.

Parking at county beaches remain closed, although beaches themselves are open for active recreation, with the exception of Thousand Steps. Running, walking and surfing is allowed but laying out, sunbathing and picnicing is prohibited.

And, “lower-risk” businesses were allowed reopen for pickup Friday, after the state issued guidelines.

