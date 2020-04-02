Breaking News
Live: White House holds virus briefing as it moves toward promoting broader use of face masks

Orange County officials provide COVID-19 update

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Orange county health officials reported 56 new identified COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as well as three new deaths.

The total of detected cases of the novel coronavirus in Orange County now stands at 656, with 13 total reported deaths.

As of Thursday, 115 Orange County residents were hospitalized with the virus, while 47 of them were being treated in intensive care units, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Nearly 7,800 tests have been administered in the county, with 520 of them given since Wednesday.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter