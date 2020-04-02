Orange County officials provide COVID-19 update

Orange county health officials reported 56 new identified COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as well as three new deaths.

The total of detected cases of the novel coronavirus in Orange County now stands at 656, with 13 total reported deaths.

As of Thursday, 115 Orange County residents were hospitalized with the virus, while 47 of them were being treated in intensive care units, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Nearly 7,800 tests have been administered in the county, with 520 of them given since Wednesday.