Orange County officials provide update on coronavirus pandemic

Orange County officials are set to hold a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic 2 p.m. Thursday.

Another seven COVID-19 deaths and 107 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the countywide case total up to 6,783 and the death toll to 165.

The county, along with other parts of Southern California, saw hundreds gather for protests to decry the in-custody death of George Floyd and longstanding issues of police brutality.

Anaheim, Huntington Beach, Santa Ana and Newport Beach all saw demonstrations in recent days.

Health officials statewide have continued to sound the alarm on large gatherings, saying they’re likely to contribute to the spread of the coronavirus.

Statewide, known coronavirus cases approached 120,000, according to a Los Angeles Times tally.

