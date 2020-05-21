Orange County submits plans for accelerated reopening, after reporting highest number of daily deaths

Orange County health officials reported the highest number of deaths in a single day with 14 fatalities, and announced that they have submitted plans for accelerated reopening to the state.

The total number of deaths reached 112, with 40 of those residents of skilled nursing facilities, according the O.C. Health Care Agency. Countywide, 115 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 4,841 positive cases, including 532 in skilled nursing facilities and 364 in O.C. jails.

There are currently 247 people hospitalized with the virus, including 89 in intensive care units.

The city of Santa Ana has the highest number of reported cases with 858, followed by Anaheim with 758, county data shows.

Across the county, 90,130 people have been tested. To sign up for testing, visit: https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/covid-19-testing-and-screening.

Reopening O.C.

The record number of deaths come as the O.C. Board of Supervisors submitted plans to the state Thursday, requesting to fast-track its reopening and allow it to join other counties in what it calls accelerated Stage 2. That would allow malls and dine-in restaurants to resume operations, with social distancing requirements.

“We believe we have met all the criteria,” O.C. Board of Supervisors Chair Michelle Steele said. “‘[We] are currently in the process of meeting with the state to finalize our variance.”

