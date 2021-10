The most recent oil spill to hit Orange County is about 13 square miles in size and has released approximately 126,000 gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean.

Past spills, however, have been much bigger.

In 1969, the blowout of an offshore platform spilled between 3 and 4 million gallons into the Santa Barbara Channel, the largest spill of the American coast at the time.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 3, 2021.