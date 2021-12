Off the coast of Laguna Beach, a pair of paddleboarders caught an enormous sunfish, or mola mola, on camera last week.

While sunfish, one of the heaviest bony fish in the world, are already known for their size, this particular fish could be one of the biggest of the big, said Matthew Wheaton and Rich German.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 8, 2021.