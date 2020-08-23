Orange County removed from state’s COVID-19 monitoring list

Orange County was removed from the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list Sunday after marking improvements in slowing the spread of the virus and starting a 14-day countdown for schools to reopen.

If the county maintains a coronavirus case rate below 100 cases per 100,000 residents for the next two weeks, among other requirements, schools in the county could be allowed to reopen for in-classroom instruction. The decision to reopen would ultimately lie with school districts.

Gov. Gavin Newsom in mid-July announced only schools in counties off the state’s coronavirus watchlist for two weeks straight will be allowed to reopen for in-person learning.

There are now 35 counties on California’s watch list, accounting for the majority of the state’s population. Those counties, which include Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino, were ordered to close indoor operations at fitness centers, places of worship, hair salons and other locations in mid-July.

Even when a county is removed from the monitoring list, indoor operations have to stay shuttered until the state health officer authorizes a reopening.

O.C. was added to the watch list in June, after a surge in coronavirus infections led to a spike in hospitalizations.

O.C. has reported a total of 45,801 coronavirus cases and 896 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Saturday.

The county met all the criteria required for being taken off the state’s COVID-19 watchlist earlier this week, but had to maintain the numbers for three consecutive days, local health officials said.

“We received confirmation from the state that Aug. 19, which was yesterday, was the first day that Orange County is below all of the state data monitoring thresholds,” Dr. Clayton Chau, the county’s acting health director, said in a news conference earlier this week.

However, the state’s guidelines are expected to change Monday. Newsom has announced a new set of criteria will be released, but it’s unclear how the new standards will differ, or whether they will be more or less strict.

“The state is actively reassessing the July 13 order in light of evolving scientific evidence regarding disease transmission and the risk of transmission in different settings and will provide updates in the coming week,” the California Department of Public Health said.

San Diego County had also been removed from the watch list earlier this week.

Check back for updates on this developing story.