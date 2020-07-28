Orange County reports 15 coronavirus deaths, its highest single-day tally since June

People walk along the strand in Huntington Beach in this undated photo. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Orange County Health Agency reported on Tuesday its highest number of daily deaths related to COVID-19 in more than a month.

The health department reported 15 deaths, a count tallied once before on June 24, bringing the coronavirus death toll in the county to 581. Five of the individuals who died lived in skilled nursing facilities, which account for 253 of the county’s deaths.

The county also reported an additional 187 coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to more than 34,800.

There are currently 640 people hospitalized for the virus, including 203 in intensive care. The number of hospitalizations hit 600 at the start of July and climbed above 700 mid-month before declining over the past week.

