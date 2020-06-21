Orange County reports highest daily total of COVID-19 cases for the 2nd day in a row

Glenby Ramirez, right, wipes down the escalator handrail as shoppers pass by at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa on June 11, 2020. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Orange County on Sunday reported its highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row.

Public health officials recorded 434 new cases Sunday, which was preceded by 413 cases Saturday. Previously, the county reported a high of 297 new cases on June 14.

With the increases, the total number of cases reported by Orange County reached 10,422. Two more deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 269 countywide.

As the number of cases has ticked upward, testing has also increased, with the county performing an average of 3,800 per day as of Thursday, compared with 2,200 tests per day in early May.

