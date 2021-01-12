Orange County residents 65 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Orange County officials announced Tuesday that residents 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, marking a significant expansion of access to the vaccine in the county.
The decision followed new guidance issued Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and came ahead of the official recommendation from the state.
“My aim is to reduce hospitalizations and deaths as rapidly as possible, and we must prioritize our vaccine allocation to protect the most vulnerable in our community, ” said health officer Dr. Clayton Chau in a statement.
In an urgent meeting Tuesday night, the state’s vaccine advisory committee weighed whether to adopt the CDC’s updated guidance, which also prioritizes individuals with underlying health conditions.
