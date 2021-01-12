Orange County residents 65 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Nurse Susana Azapyan administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to resident Abraham Hamamdjian at the Ararat Nursing Facility in the Mission Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Jan. 8, 2021. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Orange County officials announced Tuesday that residents 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, marking a significant expansion of access to the vaccine in the county.

The decision followed new guidance issued Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and came ahead of the official recommendation from the state.

“My aim is to reduce hospitalizations and deaths as rapidly as possible, and we must prioritize our vaccine allocation to protect the most vulnerable in our community, ” said health officer Dr. Clayton Chau in a statement.

In an urgent meeting Tuesday night, the state’s vaccine advisory committee weighed whether to adopt the CDC’s updated guidance, which also prioritizes individuals with underlying health conditions.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

All residents are encouraged to register to be notified when the County of Orange’s vaccine and testing management app, #Othena by @CuraPatient, has appointments available and is ready for their use by visiting https://t.co/5248nZvz8Z and filling out the online form. pic.twitter.com/bcGWXYNHPj — OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) January 13, 2021