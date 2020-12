Related Content Orange County officials frustrated over new stay-at-home order meant to help hospital capacity

As the state implemented a regional stay-at-home order in Southern California through Christmas, there are concerns in Orange County and elsewhere that the new ban on outdoor dining could put some restaurants out of business for good. That’s left restaurant owners weighing their options.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Dec. 7, 2020.