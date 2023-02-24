Suspect David Escobar, 45, in a photo from the Santa Ana Police Department.

An Orange County school district employee was arrested on Friday for alleged child molestation.

The suspect was identified as David Escobar, 45, by the Santa Ana Police Department.

Escobar is employed as a district safety officer for the Santa Ana Unified School District at Saddleback High School, authorities said.

Officers received a report from an adult female victim who said Escobar had molested her when she was 4 years old. Escobar was 20 years old at the time, the victim said.

While investigating, police discovered a second female victim who said she was sexually molested by Escobar when she was a teenager.

Escobar previously worked as an after-school program coordinator for the City of Santa Ana Parks and Recreation Department from July 1996 to September 2011.

Police note neither victim was enrolled in the after-school programs.

Escobar was arrested at Saddleback High School and booked on multiple child molestation charges, police said. His bail has been set at $1 million.

Police believe there may be additional victims of the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact Detective J. Garcia at 714-245-8732 or email jgarcia@santa-ana.org. Tips can also be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or online.