Orange County sees new high for COVID-19 hospitalizations as death toll reaches 80

Orange County health officials on Wednesday reported a new high for coronavirus hospitalizations, noting there are currently 248 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the county.

While the total number of those hospitalized increased from 230 reported the day before, the number of patients in intensive care dropped to 98 from 100 the previous day.

The number of coronavirus cases also rose on Wednesday, with an additional 157 infections among residents, bringing the overall total to 3,749 cases in the county. Officials also confirmed three new deaths, for a total of 80 coronavirus-related fatalities.

Of those who have tested positive for the virus, 400 were in skilled nursing homes and 322 are Orange County jail inmates, according to county data.

