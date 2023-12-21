An Orange County man is in police custody following allegations that he sexually molested a 13-year-old girl.

Enrique Flores Martinez, 60, of Santa Ana, was arrested without incident by officers from the Irvine Police Department.

According to police, on Monday, a school resource officer was called to an Irvine middle school after a 7th grade girl reported that Martinez touched her inappropriately on several occasions, including as early as 2021 and as recently as the prior day.

The victim knew Martinez, who is a registered sex offender, police said.

He was arrested at a post office in Santa Ana and booked into the Orange County Jail where he awaits charges for lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14.

The investigation is ongoing and police have released his booking photo to the public.

Anyone with information related to this or other incidents is urged to contact IPD Detective Brian Felling via email or by calling 949-724-7189.