Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department have released updated forensic renderings of a man who was found dead nine years ago off the coast of Newport Beach.

Detectives hope the newly released renderings will help finally identify the man and generate new leads in the investigation into his murder.

The man’s body was found by a commercial fishing boat on Dec. 24, 2013.

A rendering of the possible appearance of a man found dead in 2013 off the coast of Newport Beach (Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

Investigators initially believed the man to be either white or Latin American, but due to decomposition and the condition of the remains, his ethnicity could not be confirmed at the time.

The case eventually went cold due to a lack of leads, but in October 2021, investigators submitted DNA collected from a bone extraction to develop a genetic profile.

Based on that new information, investigators now believe the man was primarily of Chinese descent.

Using what they know now in 2022, a forensic artist was able to develop an updated rendering which was released on Monday.

The image is an approximation of the man’s assumed appearance based off his skeletal remains. It is not intended to represent an exact likeness, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone who might recognize the man in the image is urged to contact the O.C. Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 714-647-7055. Anonymous tips can be submitted through OCCrimestoppers.org.