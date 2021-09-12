OCSD asks for public’s help to ID man who robbed Nordstrom at Mission Viejo Mall at gunpoint

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a person who committed an armed robbery at a department store inside a Mission Viejo mall on Saturday.

Police received reports of a man with a handgun inside the Shops at Mission Viejo at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

“This is not a hostage situation. The initial calls reported an armed robbery at Nordstrom,” O.C. Sheriff’s said in a tweet.

In an image released by the Sheriff’s Department, the suspect appeared to have been wearing black clothing, a blue face mask and dark sunglasses at the time of the robbery.

Witnesses told authorities he also appeared to be wearing an orange wig.

#OCSDPIO Police presence at the Shops at Mission Viejo Mall. Multiple callers are reporting an armed person is inside the mall. The person is described as a white male wearing an orange wig and all black clothing. No shots have been fired and no one is believed to be injured. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) September 12, 2021

The Orange County SWAT teams arrived on scene to help the sheriff’s department search for the suspected armed robber and cleared the mall.

Based on witness reports, authorities believe the man left the mall shortly after the armed robbery.

An investigation is underway as they continue efforts to identify the man, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call OCSD Dispatch at 949-770-6011 or anonymous tips to O.C. Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

