Amy Romans is shown in this undated photo provided by the OCSD.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is looking into the disappearance of Amy Romans of Yorba Linda.

Romans was reported missing on March 19. She was seen leaving her residence in Yorba Linda in her white Mercedes-Benz E400 on Friday, March 17.

Romans is a 50-year-old white female with blond hair and blue eyes. She is listed as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 150 pounds.

It was reported that she may be in the Laguna Niguel or Dana Point area.

If you see Amy, do not contact her directly. Instead, individuals with any information on her whereabouts are urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch at 714-647-7000.