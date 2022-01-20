Orange County Sheriff’s Department shoots, wounds person at Foothill Ranch Walmart

A person was taken to the hospital after they were shot by the Orange County Sherriff’s Department in a Foothill Ranch Walmart Wednesday night.

The person, whose name, age and gender were not released, was shot in the 26500 block of Towne Centre Drive and taken to a nearby hospital, the department announced on Twitter.

No deputies were injured, though as of late Wednesday night, SWAT remained on scene clearing the store, the department added.

There is a “possible subject outstanding,” the Sheriff’s Department said, but no information about that person or what they might be wanted for was provided.