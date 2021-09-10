Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do tests positive for coronavirus

Andrew Do, chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, confirmed on Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus and would be quarantining at his home for 10 days.

Do said he was fully vaccinated and was experiencing mild symptoms. He planned to continue monitoring his condition and said he’d notify those he’d been in contact with.

Do, in public statements and social media posts, has promoted vaccination clinics across the county. In July, he was heckled and faced anti-Asian comments during a meeting when he celebrated the county reaching a 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine dose milestone.

He recently faced criticism over a move that some said stymied the flow of accurate information about coronavirus activity in Orange County.

Although I received both doses of the Moderna vaccine earlier this year, today I was notified I tested positive for COVID-19 after learning I was exposed. Following CDPH’s safety protocols, I started quarantining at home since yesterday and will continue for 10 days. — Andrew Do (@joinandrewdo) September 10, 2021