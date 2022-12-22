An Orange County teen accused of stabbing his mother to death when he was 13 and then escaping custody has been indicted Thursday on felony charges of manufacturing a weapon in jail.

Ike Souzer, 19, from Garden Grove, was indicted by the Orange County Grand Jury on felony charges for “manufacturing a shank while being housed at the Orange County Jail.” He has pleaded not guilty.

Souzer was first arrested in May 2017 after police responded to reports of a stabbing at a Garden Grove home.

The victim, Souzer’s 47-year-old mother, was found covered in blood by a neighbor outside of their home on the 11000 block of Gilbert Street, police said.

The mother had been stabbed multiple times in the stomach. Before she died, police said she identified her son, who was 13 years old at the time, as the attacker.

When Souzer was 15 years old, he was awaiting trial for his mother’s death when he escaped custody from a halfway house while he was on electronic monitoring, authorities said.

Officials say Souzer fled the single-story facility around noontime and managed to climb onto a roof and over a fence to escape the premises.

Souzer was later found at a homeless encampment in Anaheim around 9:30 p.m. where he was taken into custody by deputies.

He pled guilty in December 2021 to attacking three correctional officers and was ordered to wear an electronic monitor for the rest of his sentence which is set to expire on July 9, 2023.

“This is an extremely dangerous and extremely violent individual who has proven time and time again he will stop at nothing to try to get out of custody,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “My prosecutors are doing everything they can to protect the public and prevent him from carrying out more violence against jail staff and other inmates.”

Souzer pleaded not guilty to the most recent charges of one felony count of possession of a weapon in a custody facility and one felony count of manufacturing a weapon in a custody facility. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to four years and eight months in state prison.