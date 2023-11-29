Late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, golf legend Tiger Woods and No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani will be among the 10 inaugural members of Orange County’s new Hall of Fame.
On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to create a Hall of Fame to pay tribute to O.C. residents whose impact has resonated far beyond the region.
Woods, Bryant and Stefani will be joined by Olympic diver Greg Louganis, Olympic swimmer Amanda Beard, Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley, developer and businessman Frank Jao, Walt Disney, real estate magnate William Lyon and businessman/philanthropist Henry Segerstrom.
“Their names resonate with excellence and embody the very essence of what makes Orange County special and great,” said Supervisor Don Wagner.
Each inductee will be honored with a plaque in the lobby of the county’s administration building on West Civic Center Drive in Santa Ana. A date for the induction ceremony and unveiling has not yet been determined.
The inaugural Hall of Fame class was selected by an ad hoc committee which will be convened to vote on nominations on an annual basis. To qualify, nominees must have a minimum of 10 years as a resident or business owner in Orange County, have had one major life experience or won a big award in the county, or be a civic leader, according to The Orange County Register.
“This is a great way to showcase some of the amazing people we have in our community and will be an inspiration for generations to come,” said Supervisor Katrina Foley.