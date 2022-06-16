Chipotle’s Mexican Cauliflower Rice is seen in an image provided by the restaurant chain.

Cauliflower fans rejoice! Chipotle is testing its new Mexican Cauliflower Rice recipe at 60 locations, including some participating restaurants in Orange County.

The testing begins Thursday and will last for a limited time, according to a news release from the restaurant chain.

Chipotle’s cauliflower rice is keto, vegan, vegetarian, Paleo and made with grain-free ingredients, according to Chipotle.

The new plant-based dish can be added to any entrée or enjoyed as a side.

“Our guests crave real, plant-based options so we developed a new flavor packed recipe that aligns with our Food with Integrity standards,” said Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President of Culinary.

Chipotle tried out Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice last year and announced it was testing a plant-based chorizo in January.