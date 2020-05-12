Orange County to unveil proposed coronavirus ‘reopening’ guidelines this week

Seal Beach is seen after it reopened in May 2020. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Orange County is just days away from unveiling a possible road map for lifting some coronavirus-related restrictions, a top health official said Tuesday.

Clayton Chau, director of the Orange County Health Care Agency, told the Board of Supervisors that he would on Thursday “submit to you a comprehensive plan on reopening and how to do that.”

Those guidelines, which Chau did not detail, would be presented to the board “so you can make your decision” as to whether to adopt them, he added.

Chau’s pledge comes as county supervisors, and dozens of residents who turned out to lobby them Tuesday, are itching to relax restrictions that were imposed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and to reopen businesses and public spaces.

