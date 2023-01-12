The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center of Orange County typically rehabilitates animals, but after the recent rains, it’s the center itself that needs some rehab.

The Huntington Beach sustained major damage to its electrical system, which Executive Director Debbie McGuire called “a safety issue,” and it’s one not covered by insurance.

McGuire and the rest of the center’s staff are hoping the public can donate to help keep the center open.

The organization is integral for injured and orphaned animals, especially in the event of an oil spill, and handles about 6,000 creatures a year.

The timing of the storm is quite unfortunate, McGuire said.

“We’re on the brink of baby season,” she said.

Dr. Elizabeth Wood, a veterinarian who works with the center, added that the funds are needed soon, as they intake animals “all day, every day.”

“Storm or no storm, we need to stay open every day … It’s urgently needed that we repair our facility so we can continue to care for the animals already in the buildings and the ones we anticipate will continue to come in throughout the day,” she said.

For information or to donate, visit the organization’s website.