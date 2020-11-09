Orange County will conduct voluntary audit of 2020 presidential election ballots

Billie Montague, 2, puts an “I voted” sticker on her nose while for waiting for her mother, Ashley Montague, to finish voting at Marina Park Community Center in Newport Beach on Nov 3, 2020. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Orange County has announced that it will conduct a voluntary audit of its 2020 presidential election ballots to ensure the integrity of results.

The risk-limiting audit is not required under California law, the Orange County registrar of voters said, but the procedure is meant to provide “strong statistical evidence” that the outcome of the election is correct.

“Conducting a risk-limiting audit is an excellent way to audit elections and provide an important check on the integrity of the election process,” Registrar Neal Kelley said in a news release. “This is a valuable opportunity to utilize the enhanced auditing capability of Orange County’s voting system, while at the same time ensuring that the outcomes are true and correct.”

Nearly 54% of Orange County’s ballots were cast for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, according to data from The Times, while 44% voted for Donald Trump.

