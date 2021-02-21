Orange County will start setting aside vaccine for education, food, agriculture workers

Officials check temperatures last month at Orange County’s first large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site at Disneyland in Anaheim.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Orange County this week will start setting aside doses of COVID-19 vaccine for workers in education, child care and food and agriculture, officials said.

The county plans to dedicate 30% of its vaccine allocation to workers in those sectors, as well as to those in emergency services. The remaining 70% will go to residents 65 and older, Jessica Good, spokeswoman for the Orange County Health Care Agency, said Sunday in an email.

County officials have instructed vaccine providers to similarly divvy up the allocations they receive directly, according to a presentation given Saturday to the county’s vaccine task force.

Orange County residents who are 65 and older and first responders who work in high-risk communities have been eligible to be vaccinated since mid-January.

