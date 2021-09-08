World’s 3rd-oldest Taco Bell closes after 54 years in Laguna Beach

Those looking to make a run for the border without leaving the city of Laguna Beach will have to redraw their plans — after 54 years, the city’s lone Taco Bell restaurant, the oldest in Orange County, has closed.

The franchise business, located at 699 South Coast Highway since the establishment debuted as a walk-up taco stand in 1967, on Tuesday bid farewell to customers and fans citywide.

Franchisee Steve Smith broke the news of the closure last week in a post made to a local Facebook group, in which he explained his Taco Bell, the third oldest in the world, would sling its last taco.

Smith, who did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday, didn’t explicitly state a reason for the closure but criticized the Laguna Beach City Council for not embracing “national chains that bring value to middle-class citizens that live in Laguna Beach along with city workers and tourists [who] need value priced meals.”

