World’s 3rd-oldest Taco Bell closes after 54 years in Laguna Beach

Local news

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Those looking to make a run for the border without leaving the city of Laguna Beach will have to redraw their plans — after 54 years, the city’s lone Taco Bell restaurant, the oldest in Orange County, has closed.

The franchise business, located at 699 South Coast Highway since the establishment debuted as a walk-up taco stand in 1967, on Tuesday bid farewell to customers and fans citywide.

Franchisee Steve Smith broke the news of the closure last week in a post made to a local Facebook group, in which he explained his Taco Bell, the third oldest in the world, would sling its last taco.

Smith, who did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday, didn’t explicitly state a reason for the closure but criticized the Laguna Beach City Council for not embracing “national chains that bring value to middle-class citizens that live in Laguna Beach along with city workers and tourists [who] need value priced meals.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News