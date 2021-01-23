Orange County’s 2nd ‘super’ COVID-19 vaccination site opens in Aliso Viejo

Orange County residents on Saturday flocked to Soka University in Aliso Viejo, arriving to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at the county’s second large inoculation site.

“The county is extremely happy because we’re going to be able to get, hopefully, about 3,000 of our seniors 65 plus vaccinated on a daily basis,” O.C. Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said. “This site will be focused on seniors 65 and older.”

The county’s first vaccine “super” site opened at Disneyland Resort, and there are plans to open three more. Appointments are available through Othena.com based on vaccine availability. Those who show up for their appointment must present identification and proof of eligibility.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 23, 2021.