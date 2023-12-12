Whale watchers off the Palos Verdes Peninsula were treated to a rare sight on Monday when they spotted a pod of orcas.

Harbor Breeze Cruises posted photos on Facebook and said this was their first sighting of orcas in two years.

A pod of about a dozen orcas was spotted off the Southern California coast on Dec. 11, 2023. (Harbor Breeze Cruises)

This pod of a dozen or so orcas, which the Orange County Register reported “typically spend time off Mexico traveled up to Southern California,” also included a pair of calves when spotted on a trip that departed at noon, according to Harbor Breeze.

The marine mammals were spotted again on the 3 p.m. trip. Harbor Breeze said this time, the pod “successfully hunted some common dolphins next to the boat.”

“These are mammal-eating orcas and they were actively hunting dolphin yesterday. They ended up killing two dolphins,” said Jessica Rodriguez of Newport Coastal Adventures, another whale watching cruise provider that spotted the orcas.

This pod of Eastern Tropical Pacific orcas has only been spotted a few times, most recently in 2019 when they feasted on dolphins off the San Clemente coast.

Malibu is the typical northernmost point of their range, Rodriguez said.