Newport Beach residents will begin to receive new, green-lid trash bins this week for recycling yard waste, food waste and other biodegradable materials as part of a state-mandated organic waste recycling program that took effect Jan. 1.

The effort is designed to keep landfills in California free of food waste that damages the atmosphere as it decays.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Feb. 1, 2022.