Organizers seek to collect signatures for petition aimed at repealing L.A.’s proof of vaccine mandate

A petition has been approved urging the Los Angeles City Council to repeal its proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

The petition comes as COVID-19 is the leading cause of death across L.A. County, according the county’s Public Health Department.

The L.A. City Clerk’s office said the initiative to try to repeal the city’s vaccine mandate is the first of its kind. Those behind the effort plan to start collecting signatures Monday, and they need about 65,000 signatures to get it on the ballot for voters to make the call or for City Council to decide whether to repeal it themselves.

