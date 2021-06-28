Orgullo Fest, Boyle Heights’ 1st pride festival, brings mariachi and drag performances

  • People dance at the Orgullo Fest (Pride Fest) in Boyle Heights on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
  • Vivienne Vita fans herself after performing at the Orgullo Fest (Pride Fest) in Boyle Heights on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
  • Vivienne Vita and Melissa Befierce perform at the Orgullo Fest (Pride Fest) in Boyle Heights on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
  • Vivenne Vita performs at Orgullo Fest in Boyle Heights.(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
  • Hector Rocha, center, Cecilia Gonzalez, second from left, and Gabriella Rodriguez, left, enjoy the performances at Orgullo Fest.(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
  • Rio Igarashi dances on June 27 at Orgullo Fest, the first pride festival to be held in Boyle Heights.(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Donning a fuchsia gown with over-the-top white ruffles and a bright yellow shawl, drag queen Yulianna Flores belted out classic ranchera songs as the crowd sang along, waving their pride flags in the air.

Chelo’s “Que Sacrificio” might not be the typical drag performance you’d see at any other pride festival. But Orgullo Fest in Boyle Heights was full of performers singing and dancing cumbia, mariachi and more.

Orgullo Fest, Boyle Heights’ first pride festival, took place over the weekend, welcoming revelers after a year and a half of pandemic restrictions on gatherings. It kicked off with the host, drag performer Melissa Befierce, introducing mariachi group Los Dorados de Villa. Performers in drag lip-synced every hour to Latin American classics and modern hits, like Doja Cat’s “Moo” and Male Fe’s “La Vaca.”

Under midday sunshine, 1st Street became a dance floor. The event’s final act was a performance by Banda Las Angelinas.

