It’s hard to drive around Hollywood for any amount of time without spotting a pink Chevrolet Corvette piloted by the ever-elusive Angelyne.

She’s one of Los Angeles’ most iconic local celebrities, next to Larry H. Parker and Sam Rubin.

But would you believe Angeline the billboard queen is selling one of her iconic pink ‘vettes? It’s apparently true and she hopes to use the funds for a movie about her life, TMZ is reporting.

Unfamiliar with the career of Angelyne? She’s a singer, actress and model, but is also widely regarded as the original influencer; famous for being famous. Her bleach-blonde, neon pink likeness exploded in the early ’80s after provocative billboards featuring her popped up all over L.A.

She also had an unsuccessful run for Governor during the 2021 California recall election, finishing 29th out of more than 100 candidates.

Angelyne arrives at the Opening Night of “Rock of Ages” at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 15, 2011. (Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Pantages Theatre)

If you’re lucky, you can still see her cruising Hollywood in one of her iconic pink sports cars — she has four of them, one of which is now for sale for $200,000.

This one appears to be a C6 Corvette built in the mid-2000s. A 2006 C6 Corvette has an estimated average value ranging from $22,000 to $32,000, according to Kelley Blue Book, although prospective buyers are probably not expecting a market-level deal.

TMZ says she wants to put any money from the sale toward finishing a documentary about her life. She reportedly wasn’t happy with the 2022 mini-series about her, in which she was portrayed by Emmy Rossum of “Shameless” fame.