ORLY nail polish brand to produce hand sanitizer at its L.A. factory

A mockup of the ORLY hand sanitizer is seen in a photo provided by the company.

As hand sanitizer goes flying off store shelves amid the coronavirus pandemic, nail polish brand ORLY International is swapping out its L.A. factory operations to produce sanitizer.

ORLY plans to begin production of its 75% alcohol-based hand sanitizer by the end of March, the company said in a news release Thursday.

The brand will donate the first 10,000 bottles to the city of Los Angeles for “the at-risk homeless population,” according to the company.

The subsequent batches will be up for sale by early April on the company’s website, where people can sign up to receive an email alert when the product is available.

“For 45 years, our company has always created products based on our community’s needs, and right now, hand sanitizers are vital to helping reduce the spread of this devastating pandemic and to help keep everyone safe,” founder and CEO Jeff Pink said.

The L.A.-based company said it will continue to make hand sanitizer for as long as deemed necessary.

Drug stores nationwide, such as CVS and Walgreens, have reported a shortage in sanitizer as the demand for cleaning products has grown alongside fears of COVID-19 spread.

Brewing company Anheuser-Busch has similarly swapped out its beer production to make sanitizer at its Van Nuys plant.

TSA even relaxed its liquid size restrictions to allow fliers to bring up to 12 ounce bottles onboard.