Three-time Oscar nominee Piper Laurie has died at the age of 91, according to reports.

Laurie, star of movies like “Carrie” and “The Hustler,” also starred in the television show “Twin Peaks,” which provided two of her nine Emmy nominations.

She won her only Emmy for 1986’s “Promises,” in which she starred with James Wood and James Garner.

She was born Rosetta Jacobs in Detroit, but it was as a student at Los Angeles High School that her showbusiness career took off, Variety reports.

“She was plucked out of Los Angeles High School at age 17 and signed to a Universal contract for $250 a week, which would run up to $1,750 a week after seven years,” the outlet said.

Laurie found much more success once she gained some autonomy from the film studios.

She leaves behind a daughter, Anne Grace.

