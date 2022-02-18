Oscars to require COVID testing, vaccine proof for guests and nominees

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S. Oscars statuettes are on display backstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Matt Petit – Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

The audience and nominees at this year’s Academy Awards will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and at least two negative test results.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided Thursday that attendees must provide vaccine proof and test negative at least twice through PCR testing, the New York Times first reported.

But those performing and presenting at the ceremony will be exempt from the vaccine requirement. They will, however, still have to get tested, according to the Times.

The decision to not require vaccination for presenters and performers is because of an agreement between unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, Variety reported, citing an unnamed source.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are set to host the 94th Oscars, which will be held on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood — an indoor venue.

There will be an audience of 2,500 invited guests, including the nominees.

Under Los Angeles County rules for indoor events of more than 1,000 guests, all attendees must show proof of full vaccination or a negative test results.