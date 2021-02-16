Ousted from KROQ, ‘Kevin & Bean’ host lands new gig at rival SoCal radio station KLOS

Kevin Ryder, who worked for KROQ until he was let go last March, has been hired by radio station KLOS. (Jamie Rector / For The Times)

Kevin Ryder, best known as the former cohost of the long-running “Kevin & Bean” morning show, has found a new gig at a rival Southern California radio station after departing KROQ last spring.

Ryder will team up with KLOS host Doug “Sluggo” Roberts for the new “Kevin & Sluggo” show airing weekdays during the afternoon drive shift. The new program, which he announced Tuesday during 95.5 KLOS’ “The Heidi and Frank Show,” will air from 3 to 7 p.m. Pacific. It debuts Thursday on the SoCal rock station and is being described as “Maxim meets Rolling Stone meets ESPN meets Comedy Central.”

The new gig follows Ryder’s March announcement that KROQ’s parent company Entercom had unceremoniously fired him and the whole “Kevin in the Morning With Allie & Jensen” team after he had been at the radio station for more than 30 years. (His longtime morning cohost Gene “Bean” Baxter retired from the station the year before and moved to London.) KROQ’s afternoon drive cohosts Ted Stryker and Kevin Klein were named as morning hosts shortly thereafter.

“I’m happy KLOS has lowered their standards just enough for me to slip in,” Ryder said in a statement on KLOS’ website. “Everyone at the station, starting with Heidi and Frank in the morning, are having fun, and love the music they’re playing. I’m happy to be working in the afternoon, with my longtime friend Sluggo, because one of us needs to be able to use the English language sufficiently. Plus, I need my beauty sleep to remain at the top of the modeling game. I’m looking forward to reconnecting with listeners and having fun on the air in L.A. again!”

